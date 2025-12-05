Popular snack recalled over salmonella fears with shoppers urged to check label
- Wegmans is recalling two varieties of its Deluxe Unsalted Mixed Nuts due to the potential presence of salmonella bacteria.
- The affected products are 34-ounce Family Packs (UPC 0-77890-42131-4, Lot code # DC 58041, Best By July 28, 2026) and 11-ounce bags (UPC 0-77890-42135-2, Lot Code DC 58171, Best By August 10, 2026).
- Customers are advised to return the recalled mixed nuts to Wegmans for a full refund, even though no illnesses have been reported so far.
- Salmonella infections can cause symptoms including diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps, with young children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals being at higher risk.
- This recall follows a previous health warning issued by Wegmans last month concerning potential Listeria contamination in its Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese.