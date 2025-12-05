Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Popular snack recalled over salmonella fears with shoppers urged to check label

Wegmans urged shoppers to return the mixed nuts to the place of purchase for a full refund
  • Wegmans is recalling two varieties of its Deluxe Unsalted Mixed Nuts due to the potential presence of salmonella bacteria.
  • The affected products are 34-ounce Family Packs (UPC 0-77890-42131-4, Lot code # DC 58041, Best By July 28, 2026) and 11-ounce bags (UPC 0-77890-42135-2, Lot Code DC 58171, Best By August 10, 2026).
  • Customers are advised to return the recalled mixed nuts to Wegmans for a full refund, even though no illnesses have been reported so far.
  • Salmonella infections can cause symptoms including diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps, with young children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals being at higher risk.
  • This recall follows a previous health warning issued by Wegmans last month concerning potential Listeria contamination in its Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese.
