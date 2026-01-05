Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Experts weigh in on TikTok diet that claims to be ‘natural’ Ozempic

The Conversation Original report by Lauren Ball, Emily Burch
Health or Hype: The 'Oatzempic' Challenge & recipe
  • ‘Oatzempic’ involves blending one to two tablespoons of rolled oats with water, claiming to be a “natural alternative” to the prescription drug Ozempic for easy weight loss and fullness.
  • Dietitians confirm that oats contain beta-glucan, a soluble fibre that promotes fullness and aids digestion, but this effect does not equate to meaningful or sustainable weight loss.
  • Unlike the prescription medication Ozempic, which powerfully affects appetite and blood glucose hormones, oatzempic is merely a fibre-rich drink and does not function in the same way.
  • There are no scientific studies supporting oatzempic for weight loss, with experts stressing that long-term weight management requires balanced nutrition and physical activity, not a standalone drink.
  • While generally safe in small amounts, oatzempic can cause digestive issues or nutrient deficiencies if it replaces balanced meals; a more nutritious option would be a balanced smoothie with added protein and vitamins.
