New framework classifies 70 percent of US adults as obese
- Doctors in Massachusetts propose expanding the definition of obesity beyond Body Mass Index (BMI) to include body fat distribution.
- Applying this new framework to a test group saw the number of people classified as obese jump from 40 percent to 70 percent.
- This expanded definition could mean one in four Americans is considered obese, significantly increasing the number of people eligible for treatment.
- Medical experts argue that BMI is an imprecise tool, and the new criteria aim to identify more individuals at risk of conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers.
- The new guidelines, endorsed by 76 organizations, highlight that body composition, not just weight, is crucial for assessing health risks.