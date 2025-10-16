Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New framework classifies 70 percent of US adults as obese

Belly Fat Trumps BMI: New Obesity Rules Could Affect Millions of Americans
  • Doctors in Massachusetts propose expanding the definition of obesity beyond Body Mass Index (BMI) to include body fat distribution.
  • Applying this new framework to a test group saw the number of people classified as obese jump from 40 percent to 70 percent.
  • This expanded definition could mean one in four Americans is considered obese, significantly increasing the number of people eligible for treatment.
  • Medical experts argue that BMI is an imprecise tool, and the new criteria aim to identify more individuals at risk of conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers.
  • The new guidelines, endorsed by 76 organizations, highlight that body composition, not just weight, is crucial for assessing health risks.
