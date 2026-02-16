Open-plan offices may be doing more harm than good
- New research indicates that brains work harder in open-plan offices compared to private workspaces, requiring more mental effort to maintain performance.
- A Spanish university study, using EEG headsets, found increased brain activity linked to complex processing and mental fatigue in open-plan environments.
- This finding is supported by prior research, including a 2021 study that found open-plan office noise increased physiological stress and negative mood.
- Experts highlight that the importance of uninterrupted work is often overlooked in workplace design, leading to cognitive strain for employees.
- To mitigate these issues, organisations are advised to create diverse work zones, utilise acoustic treatments, and install partitions to reduce distractions and enhance productivity.
