Oprah confirms latest book club pick
- Megha Majumdar's novel, A Guardian and a Thief, has been selected as Oprah Winfrey's latest book club pick.
- The dystopian work, set in the near future, depicts a world grappling with drought, flooding, crime, and food shortages.
- The narrative contrasts a woman preparing to emigrate from India to the U.S. with a shelter resident who steals her purse and passports.
- A Guardian and a Thief is already a finalist for both the National Book Award and the Kirkus Prize.
- Oprah Winfrey praised the novel, stating she was “spellbound from Page 1” and highlighting Majumdar's skill in character and cultural conflict.