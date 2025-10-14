Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Oprah confirms latest book club pick

  • Megha Majumdar's novel, A Guardian and a Thief, has been selected as Oprah Winfrey's latest book club pick.
  • The dystopian work, set in the near future, depicts a world grappling with drought, flooding, crime, and food shortages.
  • The narrative contrasts a woman preparing to emigrate from India to the U.S. with a shelter resident who steals her purse and passports.
  • A Guardian and a Thief is already a finalist for both the National Book Award and the Kirkus Prize.
  • Oprah Winfrey praised the novel, stating she was “spellbound from Page 1” and highlighting Majumdar's skill in character and cultural conflict.
