Oreo launches savoury Thanksgiving-themed cookie flavours
- Oreo has unveiled a limited-edition "Thanksgiving Dinner Cookie Tin" featuring six unusual fudge-covered cookie flavours, including Turkey and Stuffing, as part of a "test-and-learn" experiment.
- These unique Oreo cookies, which also include Pumpkin Pie and Creamed Corn flavours, are exclusively available online for $20.
- Kraft has also introduced a special Apple Pie mac and cheese flavour for Thanksgiving, aiming to combine sweet and savoury tastes for the holiday season.
- Starbucks is rolling out its festive menu on Thursday, bringing back popular drinks such as the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulée Latte.
- Additionally, Starbucks will give away free limited-edition red reusable coffee cups on 13 November to customers purchasing any holiday-themed drink.