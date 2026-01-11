Paddy McGuinness reveals dramatic body transformation
- Paddy McGuinness revealed a dramatic physical transformation after completing a 75-day fitness challenge.
- The 52-year-old comedian shared the results on Instagram, admitting he had previously "let myself go".
- He began the intensive fitness regime in September, showcasing his progress to his two million followers.
- McGuinness expressed his amazement at what can be achieved in a short period with sufficient willpower.
- The Take Me Out presenter is now reportedly seeking his next personal challenge.