Why ‘uninspired’ choice for Pantone’s Color of the Year is proving controversial

Pantone announced its shade for 2026 as ‘Cloud Dancer’
Pantone announced its shade for 2026 as ‘Cloud Dancer’ (Pantone/PA)
  • Pantone has selected "Cloud Dancer", a shade of white, as its Color of the Year for 2026, marking the first time a white hue has been chosen in the annual selection's 26-year history.
  • The company states the colour represents a collective desire for respite, simplicity, and a fresh start, reflecting a "transitional time" and offering a "calming influence in a frenetic society".
  • The choice has been met with a divisive reaction online, with many critics describing it as "boring", "uninspired", and a "colorless color".
  • Some commentators interpreted the selection as "painfully tone-deaf" or politically charged, linking it to concerns about white nationalism.
  • Pantone's annual colour selection, made since 1999, aims to forecast the upcoming year's zeitgeist, influencing trends in fashion, home styling, and general sentiment.
