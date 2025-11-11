Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Michael Jackson’s daughter reveals shocking side effect of past drug habit

Paris Jackson shares struggles with body image and self-harm
  • Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson, disclosed she has a perforated septum, attributing the condition to past drug use.
  • The 27-year-old model and singer demonstrated the perforation using a phone torch, noting it causes a loud whistle when she breathes.
  • Jackson explained that she has chosen not to undergo surgery to correct the septum, as it would require taking pills that could jeopardise her nearly six years of sobriety.
  • She previously revealed on Instagram that she had been an alcoholic and a heroin addict, celebrating five years of being 'clean and sober' earlier this year.
  • The NHS states that a perforated septum can result from various factors, including cocaine use or inserting objects into the nose.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in