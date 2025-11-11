Michael Jackson’s daughter reveals shocking side effect of past drug habit
- Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson, disclosed she has a perforated septum, attributing the condition to past drug use.
- The 27-year-old model and singer demonstrated the perforation using a phone torch, noting it causes a loud whistle when she breathes.
- Jackson explained that she has chosen not to undergo surgery to correct the septum, as it would require taking pills that could jeopardise her nearly six years of sobriety.
- She previously revealed on Instagram that she had been an alcoholic and a heroin addict, celebrating five years of being 'clean and sober' earlier this year.
- The NHS states that a perforated septum can result from various factors, including cocaine use or inserting objects into the nose.