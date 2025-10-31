Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Italian Parsley recalled over salmonella concerns

  • Pacific International Marketing has recalled 474 cases of bulk Italian Parsley.
  • The recall was issued after a sample of the parsley tested positive for salmonella on October 6.
  • The affected product was sold to wholesalers in eight U.S. states, including Arizona, California, and Florida, between September 22 and 25.
  • Salmonella can cause severe symptoms such as fever, diarrhea and vomiting, and can be fatal for young children, the elderly or those with weakened immune systems.
  • Consumers who have purchased the recalled parsley are urged to dispose of it or return it for a full refund, although no illnesses have been reported to date.
