Paul Dano breaks silence about Tarantino’s harsh criticism of him
- Paul Dano has responded to Quentin Tarantino's recent criticism of his acting in "There Will Be Blood," expressing gratitude for the widespread support he received.
- Tarantino had labeled Dano the "weakest actor in SAG" and "weak sauce" during a podcast, suggesting his performance lowered "There Will Be Blood" in his ranking of 21st-century films.
- The director's remarks sparked significant backlash, with numerous celebrities defending Dano's talent and character.
- Toni Collette, Dano's co-star, strongly condemned Tarantino's comments, questioning his state of mind.
- Actors including Ben Stiller, Reese Witherspoon, and George Clooney publicly praised Dano, with Clooney stating he would be "honoured" to work with him and suggesting Tarantino's remarks were "cruelty."
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks