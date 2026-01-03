Catholic influencer’s five-year-old son dies after 11-day battle with flu
- Influencer Paul Kim announced the death of his five-year-old son, Micah, following a severe case of the flu.
- Micah was hospitalized on December 21, with the flu causing seizures and sepsis, leading to him being placed on life support.
- Kim revealed that scans showed no brain activity, and Micah passed away on January 1 after an 11-day battle.
- A Catholic influencer, Kim expressed gratitude for the prayers received and believes his son is now in Heaven, “evangelizing the world”
- Micah's death comes amidst a significant surge in severe flu cases across the U.S., with the child death toll rising and health officials reporting the worst flu season in nearly 15 years.