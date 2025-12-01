The snack that could improve brain function
- Dutch researchers found that consuming around 60 unsalted, skin-roasted peanuts daily for four months significantly enhanced brain function and memory.
- The study, conducted by Maastricht University Medical Center, reported a 3.6 per cent increase in global cerebral blood flow and a 5.8 per cent improvement in memory among healthy older adults.
- Some of the participants, aged between 60 and 75, also experienced a reduction in blood pressure.
- The positive effects are linked to the nutritional content of peanuts, including the amino acid l-arginine, unsaturated fatty acids, fibre, plant chemicals, and inflammation-reducing antioxidants such as resveratrol.
- This research expands upon prior findings with soy nuts and mixed nuts, uniquely demonstrating peanuts' capacity to increase global cerebral blood flow.