This fruit can help reduce the risk of heart disease and harmful inflammation

Chocolate Pear Pie
  • Pears are a seasonal fruit packed with beneficial nutrients, including being the second most fiber-rich fruit with 6 grams per serving, just under berries.
  • The fiber in pears aids digestion, supports gut health, regulates blood sugar, balances cholesterol, and promotes satiety, helping to reduce the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and colorectal cancer.
  • Most of the fiber and antioxidants, which combat harmful inflammation linked to cancer and heart disease, are found in the pear's skin, so it should not be peeled.
  • A medium-sized pear contains only 100 calories and provides essential vitamins like C for immunity and potassium to help lower blood pressure.
  • Pears are considered a healthy and well-tolerated snack, offering a sweet option with significant health benefits, especially given that most adults do not meet their daily recommended fiber intake.
