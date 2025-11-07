Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Where to find Peloton serial number as pandemic darling recalls 878,000 bikes

The now-recalled bikes were sold at Peloton and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores, as well as sites like Amazon and eBay
The now-recalled bikes were sold at Peloton and Dick's Sporting Goods stores, as well as sites like Amazon and eBay
  • Peloton is recalling nearly 878,000 of its "Peloton Original Series Bike+" units across the U.S. and Canada due to a seat post issue.
  • The recall, issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada, addresses seat posts that can break during use, posing fall hazards to users.
  • Three reports of seat posts breaking have been received in the U.S., with two incidents resulting in fall injuries; no similar incidents have been reported in Canada.
  • Owners of the affected bikes, identified by model number PL02 and serial numbers beginning with "T," are urged to stop using them and contact Peloton for a free redesigned seat post replacement.
  • They’ve been told to look for the PL02 model number on the label located inside the front fork, behind the front fork, or behind the flywheel.
