Where to find Peloton serial number as pandemic darling recalls 878,000 bikes
- Peloton is recalling nearly 878,000 of its "Peloton Original Series Bike+" units across the U.S. and Canada due to a seat post issue.
- The recall, issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada, addresses seat posts that can break during use, posing fall hazards to users.
- Three reports of seat posts breaking have been received in the U.S., with two incidents resulting in fall injuries; no similar incidents have been reported in Canada.
- Owners of the affected bikes, identified by model number PL02 and serial numbers beginning with "T," are urged to stop using them and contact Peloton for a free redesigned seat post replacement.
- They’ve been told to look for the PL02 model number on the label located inside the front fork, behind the front fork, or behind the flywheel.