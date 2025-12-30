Here’s how to prevent weight gain during perimenopause
- Perimenopause, the transition phase before menopause, causes significant physiological changes that can lead to weight gain, particularly around the midsection, even if lifestyle habits remain consistent.
- Hormonal fluctuations during perimenopause, especially in oestrogen, alter fat distribution, reduce muscle repair, and decrease insulin sensitivity, contributing to increased abdominal fat and muscle loss.
- Research, such as the Study of Women’s Health Across the Nation, indicates that fat mass increases and lean muscle declines during perimenopause, long before periods cease.
- Traditional advice like 'eat less, move more' is insufficient; proactive strategies during perimenopause are crucial for metabolic health, as healthcare often addresses symptoms reactively.
- Effective interventions include regular strength training, prioritising adequate protein intake, and improving sleep hygiene to manage hormonal rhythms and build metabolic resilience.