Here’s how to prevent weight gain during perimenopause

The Conversation Original report by Vinaya Gogineni, Anna Barton Bradley
Perimenopause and Menopause: What your doctor didn't tell you
  • Perimenopause, the transition phase before menopause, causes significant physiological changes that can lead to weight gain, particularly around the midsection, even if lifestyle habits remain consistent.
  • Hormonal fluctuations during perimenopause, especially in oestrogen, alter fat distribution, reduce muscle repair, and decrease insulin sensitivity, contributing to increased abdominal fat and muscle loss.
  • Research, such as the Study of Women’s Health Across the Nation, indicates that fat mass increases and lean muscle declines during perimenopause, long before periods cease.
  • Traditional advice like 'eat less, move more' is insufficient; proactive strategies during perimenopause are crucial for metabolic health, as healthcare often addresses symptoms reactively.
  • Effective interventions include regular strength training, prioritising adequate protein intake, and improving sleep hygiene to manage hormonal rhythms and build metabolic resilience.
