The travel industry seeing a 260% increase in bookings from last year
- Tripadvisor reports a significant surge in bookings for dog-friendly vacation activities, increasing by over 260% year-on-year for 2026.
- The travel guidance platform's 'Trendcast report' indicates a growing trend of travelers building entire holidays around their pets' enjoyment.
- Extreme adventure tourism is also on the rise, with bookings for glacier tours, lava field excursions, and heli-hiking showing substantial growth.
- Other emerging travel trends for 2026 include a boom in fitness tourism, child-led trips with increased bookings for family-suitable experiences, and a surge in bookable music experiences.
- TripAdvisor's chief communications officer, Laurel Greatrix, noted that experiences are increasingly driving travel decisions, with travellers prioritising local connection and physical challenges.