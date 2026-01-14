Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Peter Andre shares heartbreaking update on mum’s Parkinson’s diagnosis

Peter Andre gives devastating update on mother's health
  • Peter Andre has given an update on his mother's health, revealing she is no longer able to speak.
  • His 88-year-old mother, Thea, was diagnosed with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's in 2023.
  • Andre shared this news in an Instagram post featuring his one-year-old daughter, Belle, speaking to his 92-year-old father, Savvas, on a video call.
  • He stated that although his mother sees her on calls daily, the Parkinson's is taking its toll.
  • Andre highlighted that family moments, such as the one shared, are the most precious to him.
