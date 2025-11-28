Peter Kay leaves Cat Deeley squirming after he calls her out on live TV
- Comedian Peter Kay appeared on This Morning to announce that all profits from the final leg of his Better Late Than Never tour will be donated to 12 cancer charities.
- During his appearance, Kay playfully called out co-host Cat Deeley for her habit of repeatedly saying 'yes' as he listed the various charities.
- Kay paused and gave Deeley a stern look before chuckling and clarifying that his amusement was directed at her interjections, not the serious topic of cancer.
- Cat Deeley appeared sheepish following Kay's comment regarding her presenting habit.
- Co-host Ben Shephard supported Kay's observation, stating that this 'active listening' habit, which his wife also employs, drives him mad.