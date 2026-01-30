Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Petrol drivers benefit from lowest fuel prices in years

  • UK petrol prices have reached their lowest point since July 2021, averaging 131.91p per litre.
  • This marks a decrease of over 5p since early December, offering drivers a saving of nearly £3 when filling a typical 55-litre car.
  • Diesel prices have also seen a reduction, dropping 3p per litre since early January to an average of 140.97p.
  • The fall in fuel costs is attributed to a decline in the global price of oil, which dipped below US$60 per barrel in early January.
  • The RAC suggested retailers could have passed on greater savings, while a Competition and Markets Authority report highlighted increased profit margins for fuel retailers, indicating weak competition.
