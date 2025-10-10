Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Philadelphia Cream Cheese launches cheesecake and cinnamon frosting

How to Make the Best Ever Cream Cheese Frosting Recipe
  • Philadelphia Cream Cheese has launched two new sweet treats for the holiday season: a frozen cheesecake and a cinnamon cream cheese frosting.
  • This marks the brand's first-ever cheesecake product in its 150-year history, now available nationwide.
  • The frozen cheesecakes come in Original and Strawberry Swirl flavors, featuring a graham cracker crust, and are a permanent addition to the product line.
  • The new Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting was developed in response to customer demand and is made with real milk and cream.
  • Kelli Srivastava, senior brand manager, highlighted the convenience of these innovations, noting the cheesecake took three years to develop.
