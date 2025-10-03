This is the diet to adopt if you want to save the planet
- A new analysis links the 'planetary health diet' to a 27 per cent reduced risk of premature death, potentially preventing approximately 15 million global deaths annually.
- This diet primarily consists of whole grains, fruit, vegetables, nuts, and legumes, with only moderate or small amounts of fish, dairy, and meat.
- Adopting this diet offers significant environmental benefits, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the demand for resource-intensive foods like red meat.
- Researchers say that current global food systems contribute 30 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions, with the wealthiest 30 per cent of the population responsible for 70 per cent of the environmental pressure.
- They say that transforming food systems “is a precondition for us to have a chance of returning within a safe climate system and a healthy planet”.