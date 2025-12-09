When is Playstation Wrap-Up 2025 coming out and how can I see it?
- PlayStation has launched its 2025 Wrap-Up, offering players a detailed retrospective of their gaming year.
- This summary, accessible until 8 January 2026, allows PS5 and PS4 users to delve into their achievements, including their most-played titles and genres, total hours across single-player and multiplayer modes, and significant trophy milestones.
- Further personalisation extends to insights on gameplay utilising accessories such as the PlayStation VR2 and the PlayStation Portal remote player, alongside data on their most frequently used DualSense wireless controller design.
- The Wrap-Up will continuously update until the January deadline. Completing the experience grants players a unique glass-themed avatar and access to their personalised summary card.
- To participate, users must hold an adult PlayStation account within their region and have logged a minimum of 10 hours of gameplay on either a PS4 or PS5 console between 1 January and 31 December 2025.