The difference between postbiotics, prebiotics and probiotics
- Postbiotics are beneficial compounds produced when gut bacteria, including probiotics, break down prebiotics and include substances like short-chain fatty acids, enzymes, and vitamins.
- While postbiotic supplements are new, the compounds themselves have always been produced in the human gut, but research into their health effects is still in early stages, with limited human evidence.
- Some studies suggest potential benefits for mood, sleep, or inflammatory bowel disease, but many findings are from laboratory or animal studies and do not directly translate to humans.
- Postbiotics offer practical advantages over probiotics, being more stable, easier to store, and potentially safer for immunocompromised individuals as they are not live bacteria.
- For most people, a varied diet rich in fibre and fermented foods remains the most reliable and evidence-based way to naturally generate postbiotics and achieve broader nutritional benefits, rather than relying on supplements.