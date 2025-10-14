How singing can benefit mothers with postnatal depression
- A new study suggests group singing lessons could offer a long-lasting relief for mothers experiencing postnatal depression (PND).
- Nearly one in four mothers in the UK is affected by PND, often facing difficulties accessing conventional treatments due to stigma and other barriers.
- Researchers from King's College London and Breathe Arts Health Research studied 199 mothers with PND, comparing a singing group with a control group attending existing mother and baby activities.
- While both groups showed reduced symptoms after 10 weeks, only mothers in the singing group demonstrated continued, long-term benefits after 20 and 36 weeks.
- The study concluded that the Breathe Melodies for Mums (M4M), programme is an effective, engaging, accessible, and cost-effective intervention that local health bodies should consider implementing.