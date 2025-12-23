Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Powerball players told to check tickets to claim prizes after last night’s draw

Powerball winner wins lawsuit to keep $2bn prize after ticket theft accusation
  • The winning numbers in Monday night’s Powerball drawing were 3, 18, 36, 41, 54 with a red Powerball 7. The Power Play multiplier was 2.
  • With no jackpot winner, the massive prize has now climbed to an estimated $1.7 billion for Wednesday’s drawing with an estimated cash value of $781.3 million.
  • Despite no big winner, the lottery is warning players to check their tickets as nine people landed $1 million Match 5 prizes. The tickets, which matched all five white balls, were sold in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, two in New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
  • The drawing also saw 107 tickets win $50,000 prizes and 28 tickets won $100,000 prizes.
  • Two tickets sold in Florida and Maryland won $500,000 prizes after matching all five black balls in the Double Play drawing, a $1 add-on feature that allows players to play their Powerball numbers again in a separate drawing for a chance to win up to $10 million.

