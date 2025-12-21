Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Powerball players urged to check tickets for ‘Match 5’ prize after last night’s draw

If a player wins Monday’s jackpot, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize estimated at $1.60 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $735.3 million
If a player wins Monday’s jackpot, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize estimated at $1.60 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $735.3 million (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s Powerball drawing were 4, 5, 28, 52, and 69, and the Powerball was 20 with a 3x Power Play.
  • With no jackpot winner, the massive prize is now estimated at $1.6 billion with a $735.3 million cash value, the fourth largest jackpot in Powerball history and the fifth largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.
  • Even though there was no jackpot winner, the lottery is reminding players to check their tickets carefully, as many tickets won cash prizes in last night’s drawing.
  • Nationwide, eight tickets matched all five white balls. The winning Match 5 tickets were sold in California, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, two in Michigan, New Hampshire and Ohio. The Match 5 prize is a set cash prize of $1 million in all jurisdictions except California, where prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel and determined by sales and the number of winners.
  • The drawing also saw 112 tickets win $50,000 prizes and 22 tickets won $150,000 prizes. The next Powerball draw will be Monday, Dec. 22.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in