Need a repeat prescription over Christmas? Act fast, expert warns
- A health expert, Dr Oscar Duke, has issued an important warning regarding repeat prescriptions ahead of Christmas.
- Speaking on BBC Morning Live, Dr Duke advised that Friday 12 December is a crucial date for ordering these medicines.
- The warning is due to anticipated GP practice closures over the Christmas period.
- Doctors also face increased patient demand during the colder winter months.
- Ordering repeat prescriptions early will ensure individuals have sufficient stock and avoid stress during the festive season.