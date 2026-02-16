Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Presidents Day 2026: Which stores are open and closed on the federal holiday?

Video Player Placeholder
Here's what's open and closed on Presidents' Day
  • Presidents Day, officially known as Washington's Birthday, falls on Monday, 16 February this year and honours the nation's first president.
  • Most major grocery stores, including Aldi, Food Lion, Giant Food, Trader Joe's, and Wegmans, will remain open, as will Target and CVS Pharmacy locations, according to CBS.
  • Fast-food establishments like Burger King, Dunkin', Chick-fil-A, IHOP, Taco Bell, and Subway are expected to be open, though customers should check local hours.
  • Most banks will be closed in observance of the federal holiday, and the U.S. stock market will also be shut, resuming trading on Tuesday, 17 February.
  • The U.S. Postal Service will suspend mail delivery and close retail locations, but UPS and FedEx will both make deliveries.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in