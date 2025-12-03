Harry makes brief cameo in Meghan’s Netflix special
- Meghan Markle's Netflix special, 'With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration', featured her making a beet salad and gumbo with chef Tom Colicchio.
- Prince Harry made a cameo, joking about his wife's salad containing all the ingredients he dislikes, such as anchovies and black olives.
- Harry also tasted Meghan's gumbo, finding it spicy but acknowledging it was "certainly close" to his mother-in-law Doria Ragland's version.
- The Duchess of Sussex crafted personalised Christmas crackers for her family, including a lavender roll-on for Lilibet and a toy burger for Archie.
- Harry’s cracker, labelled “My Love,” contained “a little love letter, a chocolate, a little hat.”