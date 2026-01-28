Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prince of Wales blames social media on the ‘lost art of debating’

Video Player Placeholder
Prince William laments 'loss of debating' due to social media
  • The Prince of Wales stated that society has "lost the art of debating" due to the prevalence of social media and text messaging.
  • He made these remarks while meeting young people who have benefited from BBC Children in Need funding through the We Move FWD programme.
  • His comments follow similar concerns raised by the Princess of Wales regarding the impact of digital devices.
  • The Princess of Wales previously warned of an "epidemic of disconnection" caused by smartphones and other gadgets.
  • She highlighted that while digital devices promise connection, they often achieve the opposite, urging investment in human relationships.
