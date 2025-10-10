William fights back tears speaking to mother who lost baby son and husband

The Prince of Wales discussed the devastating impact of suicide and the critical need for better support for those at risk.

Prince William had a moving conversation with campaigner Rhian Mannings, whose one-year-old son died after a seizure, and then her husband died by suicide.

This footage marked the launch of a new National Suicide Prevention Network, spearheaded by the Royal Foundation.

The initiative was unveiled on World Mental Health Day, aiming to provide enhanced support for individuals at risk of suicide.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.