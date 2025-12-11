William shares festive pint with Welsh troops during surprise appearance
- Prince William made a surprise appearance at the Welsh Guards' Christmas party at their barracks in Windsor.
- The Prince of Wales, who serves as the regiment's colonel, joined the troops on Thursday, 11 December 2025.
- He helped serve dessert to the Junior Ranks during the festive event.
- Following the meal, William joined military personnel from the 1st Battalion for drinks.
- The Prince and Princess of Wales shared footage on social media, expressing pride and thanking the soldiers and their families for their service.