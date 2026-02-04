Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kate fusses over cocker spaniel Barney as she confirms family’s new addition

Kate talks about family's new puppy for first time
  • The Princess of Wales revealed that she and Prince William have welcomed a new puppy to their family.
  • The new puppy is an eight-month-old English cocker spaniel, the same breed as their current dog, Orla.
  • Orla, who is five years old, joined the family in 2020 after the unexpected death of their previous dog, Lupo.
  • Lupo, also a cocker spaniel, was a wedding present given to the couple by Kate's brother, James Middleton.
  • The announcement was made during a tour of a Welsh woollen mill, where Kate was asked about the age of her family's dogs.
