Kate fusses over cocker spaniel Barney as she confirms family’s new addition
- The Princess of Wales revealed that she and Prince William have welcomed a new puppy to their family.
- The new puppy is an eight-month-old English cocker spaniel, the same breed as their current dog, Orla.
- Orla, who is five years old, joined the family in 2020 after the unexpected death of their previous dog, Lupo.
- Lupo, also a cocker spaniel, was a wedding present given to the couple by Kate's brother, James Middleton.
- The announcement was made during a tour of a Welsh woollen mill, where Kate was asked about the age of her family's dogs.
