Warning as Aldi recalls popular snack over peanut concerns
- Aldi has recalled its Dairyfine Crispy Choc Um’s chocolate snack due to the undeclared presence of peanuts.
- The recall was initiated as a precautionary measure because the product poses a potential health risk to individuals with a peanut allergy.
- Customers who have purchased the affected chocolate snacks are advised to return them to their nearest Aldi store for a full refund.
- Anaphylaxis UK confirmed the recall, stating the product is unsuitable for anyone with a peanut allergy or intolerance.
- This incident follows a previous recall by Aldi in October for Gianni’s Cheeky Monkey Ice Cream, which contained undeclared wheat.