Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How prostate cancer care ‘postcode lottery’ is impacting patients across the country

Tennis legend Bjorn Borg taking life 'day by day, year by year' after 'extremely aggressive' prostate cancer diagnosis
  • Prostate Cancer UK has warned that 31 per cent of men in England with aggressive but curable prostate cancer are not receiving vital treatments.
  • A national audit revealed a 'postcode lottery' in prostate cancer care across England and Wales, with significant regional disparities in the provision of radical treatments.
  • The audit highlighted that older men and Black men are disproportionately missing out on life-extending treatments for incurable prostate cancer.
  • Prostate cancer diagnoses increased in England from 53,462 to 58,218 in 2024, while decreasing in Wales from 2,551 to 2,402 in 2023.
  • Concerns were raised that a significant proportion of men, 12 per cent in England and 20 per cent in Wales, are diagnosed only after their cancer has spread, leading to worse outcomes.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in