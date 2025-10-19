Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How pumpkin seeds can aid weight loss and protect against disease

The zinc in pumpkin seeds can help to reduce inflammation and high blood pressure
The zinc in pumpkin seeds can help to reduce inflammation and high blood pressure (Getty Images/iStock)
  • Pumpkin seeds are a highly nutritious snack, packed with protein, fibre, and essential nutrients.
  • Offers say they offer significant health benefits, including aiding weight loss and protecting against harmful inflammation linked to heart disease and cancer.
  • An ounce of pumpkin seeds provides 8.5 grams of protein and up to 5 grams of fibre, promoting satiety and healthy digestion.
  • They are a good source of magnesium, which supports heart and bone health, and zinc, which helps reduce inflammation and high blood pressure.
  • Roasting pumpkin seeds can increase their antioxidant levels and improve digestibility, making them a versatile and healthy addition to various dishes.
