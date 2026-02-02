Watch Punxsutawney Phil emerge to give his Groundhog Day forecast
- A huge crowd braved the extreme cold Monday to watch Punxsutawney Phil’s Groundhog Day forecast in Pennsylvania.
- The announcement, Phil’s 140th, was met with a mixed reaction of cheers and boos from tens of thousands of attendees who braved single-digit Fahrenheit temperatures at Gobbler’s Knob.
- Phil's handlers from the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club translated his prognostication and confirmed he saw his shadow, signifying a prolonged winter.
- Due to the extreme cold, the usual tradition of guests taking photos with Phil on stage was cancelled, with attendees instead encouraged to take selfies.
- The century-old ritual, which has grown in popularity since the 1993 film Groundhog Day, is rooted in ancient European farming traditions and marks the midpoint between the winter solstice and spring equinox.
