Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Watch Punxsutawney Phil emerge to give his Groundhog Day forecast

Groundhog Day 2026: Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction revealed
  • A huge crowd braved the extreme cold Monday to watch Punxsutawney Phil’s Groundhog Day forecast in Pennsylvania.
  • The announcement, Phil’s 140th, was met with a mixed reaction of cheers and boos from tens of thousands of attendees who braved single-digit Fahrenheit temperatures at Gobbler’s Knob.
  • Phil's handlers from the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club translated his prognostication and confirmed he saw his shadow, signifying a prolonged winter.
  • Due to the extreme cold, the usual tradition of guests taking photos with Phil on stage was cancelled, with attendees instead encouraged to take selfies.
  • The century-old ritual, which has grown in popularity since the 1993 film Groundhog Day, is rooted in ancient European farming traditions and marks the midpoint between the winter solstice and spring equinox.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in