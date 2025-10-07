Experts weigh in on the growing online trend of quadrobics
- Quadrobics is a growing online trend involving individuals moving on all fours, with supporters claiming the practice promotes fitness, strength, mobility, and spirituality.
- The practice gained notoriety in 2008 when Japanese sprinter Kenichi Ito set a world record for sprinting on all fours, a record that has since been broken multiple times.
- Much of the online quadrobics content originates from the therian community, individuals who identify as non-human animals and often use the movement as an embodied expression of their identity.
- While some research suggests quadrupedal movement can improve balance, flexibility, and core stability, experts indicate it is not superior to mainstream exercise for strength or cardiovascular health.
- The trend has sparked moral panic in some countries, such as Russia and Uzbekistan, where politicians and authorities have criticised it as a 'dehumanisation project' or warned of parental neglect.