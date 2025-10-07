Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Experts weigh in on the growing online trend of quadrobics

The Conversation Original report by Samuel Cornell, Hunter Bennett
What Are Quadrobics? Viral Therian Movement Trend Explained
  • Quadrobics is a growing online trend involving individuals moving on all fours, with supporters claiming the practice promotes fitness, strength, mobility, and spirituality.
  • The practice gained notoriety in 2008 when Japanese sprinter Kenichi Ito set a world record for sprinting on all fours, a record that has since been broken multiple times.
  • Much of the online quadrobics content originates from the therian community, individuals who identify as non-human animals and often use the movement as an embodied expression of their identity.
  • While some research suggests quadrupedal movement can improve balance, flexibility, and core stability, experts indicate it is not superior to mainstream exercise for strength or cardiovascular health.
  • The trend has sparked moral panic in some countries, such as Russia and Uzbekistan, where politicians and authorities have criticised it as a 'dehumanisation project' or warned of parental neglect.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in