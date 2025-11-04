Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Huge Queen Elizabeth exhibition to open in Buckingham Palace next year

Britain Queen Elizabeth Fashion
Britain Queen Elizabeth Fashion (Copyright 1957 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • Leading British designers Erdem Moralioglu, Richard Quinn, and Christopher Kane will contribute to "Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life In Style", the largest ever exhibition dedicated to the late monarch's fashion.
  • The landmark exhibition will be staged at Buckingham Palace’s The King’s Gallery in 2026, coinciding with the centenary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth.
  • Approximately 200 items will be on display, with around half making their public debut, including pieces by the contributing designers and significant items from the Queen's personal archive.
  • Key exhibits will feature iconic garments such as her Sir Norman Hartnell wedding and coronation gowns, a childhood bridesmaid dress, and 1970s Ian Thomas evening dresses.
  • The designers will also share insights in the official centenary publication, "Queen Elizabeth II: Fashion And Style", which will include a tribute from Dame Anna Wintour.
