The science behind Oxford’s word of the year

The Conversation Original report by John McAlaney
Rage bait: Expert Susie Dent explains what Oxford word of the year means
  • Rage bait has been named Oxford University Press's word of the year, defined as social media content designed to provoke strong negative reactions.
  • This content is effective because social media algorithms prioritise engagement, regardless of sentiment, allowing creators to profit from controversy.
  • The effectiveness of rage bait is also rooted in human psychology, including a negativity bias and an evolutionary tendency to react strongly to perceived threats or anger.
  • Social media's global reach and constant availability amplify the spread of rage, removing opportunities for reflection that existed in traditional interactions.
  • Users can counter rage bait by understanding its profit-driven motivations, avoiding engagement with provocative content, and reflecting before responding, thereby influencing their social media experience.
