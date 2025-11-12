New rapid heart attack test could accelerate diagnosis and treatment for patients
- A new rapid heart attack test could significantly accelerate diagnosis and treatment for patients in emergency departments.
- The bedside troponin test analyses blood on a cartridge, providing results in minutes compared to traditional lab tests, which can take up to two hours.
- A study across six New Zealand hospitals found that patients receiving the rapid test were discharged or admitted for heart attack care an average of 47 minutes faster.
- Crucially, a 30-day follow-up revealed no differences in patient outcomes, confirming the safety and accuracy of the rapid diagnostic method.
- Experts emphasise that reducing diagnostic delays is vital for patient care and helps alleviate pressure on busy emergency departments.