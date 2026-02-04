Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Warning issued over raw milk after newborn baby’s death

Pasteurization kills harmful pathogens, including E. Coli, salmonella, listeria and campylobacter
Pasteurization kills harmful pathogens, including E. Coli, salmonella, listeria and campylobacter (Getty Images)
  • New Mexico health officials are warning against consuming raw dairy products after a newborn baby died from a listeria infection.
  • The infection is believed to be linked to unpasteurized milk consumed by the infant's mother during her pregnancy, with raw milk identified as the “most likely” cause.
  • Officials highlighted the significant risks raw dairy poses to pregnant women, infants, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.
  • The warning follows increased public discussion about raw milk, partly influenced by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vocal advocate for unpasteurized dairy.
  • Public health agencies, including the FDA, consistently advise that raw milk can contain dangerous pathogens like Listeria, Salmonella, and E. coli, which pasteurization effectively eliminates.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in