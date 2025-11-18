Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Doctor explains Raynaud’s symptoms to look out for in winter

Man with Raynaud’s showing his hands
Man with Raynaud’s showing his hands (Alamy/PA)
  • The UK Health Security Agency has issued amber and yellow cold health alerts across England, effective from Monday to Friday, due to a significant drop in temperatures.
  • Persistent discolouration or pain in hands and feet during cold weather could indicate a serious underlying health concern, beyond normal chilly sensations.
  • Dr Sam Firoozi explains that the autonomic nervous system regulates blood flow to extremities, constricting vessels in cold to maintain body temperature, but an exaggerated response can be problematic.
  • Conditions like Raynaud’s phenomenon involve severe blood vessel constriction, causing white or blue discolouration and pain, and can be associated with autoimmune diseases, nerve injuries, or certain medications.
  • Medical advice is recommended if discolouration is extreme, takes a long time to correct, becomes permanent, or is accompanied by burning or throbbing pain, with treatments ranging from keeping warm to medication or surgery for severe cases.
