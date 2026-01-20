Rebecca Loos weighs in on Beckham drama: ‘I know what they can be like’
- Rebecca Loos, David Beckham's former assistant, has commented on recent family drama after Brooklyn made a series of allegations against his parents.
- Loos, who famously claimed to have had an affair with David Beckham, responded to an Instagram comment regarding Brooklyn’s statement.
- She wrote: “So happy he is standing up for himself and speaking publicly finally!!!!”
- Loos also conveyed sympathy for Nicola Peltz, stating she 'knows too well what [the family] can be like'.
- Brooklyn Beckham has alleged that his parents, David and Victoria, have interfered in his marriage to Nicola Peltz and has no desire to reconcile their differences.