Why a glass of orange juice a day will help keep the doctor away
- A recent study indicates that regular orange juice consumption can influence the activity of thousands of genes within immune cells, impacting blood pressure, inflammation, and sugar processing.
- Participants who drank 500ml of pure pasteurised orange juice daily for two months showed reduced activity in genes associated with inflammation and high blood pressure.
- Natural compounds, particularly hesperidin, a citrus flavonoid, are believed to be responsible for the drink's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.
- Further research suggests that regular orange juice intake can lower insulin resistance, reduce blood cholesterol levels, and improve endothelial function, especially for those with metabolic syndrome.
- While whole fruit remains the optimal choice due to its fibre, a modest daily glass of pure orange juice appears to offer cumulative benefits for long-term heart health by easing inflammation and promoting healthier blood flow.