Kate makes sweet gesture to 100-year-old veteran at Remembrance Day service

Kate asks 100-year-old veteran about his passion for fitness
  • The Princess of Wales attended Remembrance Day commemorations on Tuesday, 11 November 2025.
  • She led a poignant two-minute silence at the National Memorial Arboretum to honour the fallen.
  • Following the ceremony, Kate met with various veterans and their families.
  • She spoke with Donald (Bill) Redston, a 100-year-old veteran and former marathon runner, inquiring about his passion for fitness.
  • Mr Redston, who completed the London and New York City Marathons in his mid-sixties, explained his enjoyment of keeping fit due to its ease and lack of equipment required.
