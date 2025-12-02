Hybrid working is good for both businesses and employees, 10-month study finds
- The House of Lords recently concluded a ten-month special inquiry, 'Is Working from Home Working?', examining the sustainability and impact of homeworking in the UK.
- The inquiry found that while hybrid working's impact on productivity is limited and best assessed case-by-case, it significantly boosts employment rates for groups such as disabled people and parents, potentially increasing the labour supply by 1-2 per cent.
- It is estimated that hybrid working could save employers between £7 billion and £10 billion annually through improved retention and recruitment, though new starters benefit from more in-person time during induction.
- The report addressed employer concerns about collaboration, suggesting that well-managed hybrid models, incorporating 'anchor days' for in-person team gatherings, can effectively foster workplace relationships and that technology's potential for collaboration is underutilised.
- The inquiry cautioned against blanket return-to-office mandates, noting they can cause employment issues by ignoring employee preferences, and recommended redesigning offices to better support collaborative work, given post-pandemic space limitations.