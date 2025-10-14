New study finds link between resistance training and gut health
- A recent study found that previously inactive people who began resistance training showed notable changes in their gut microbiome within eight weeks.
- Researchers observed that participants who achieved the greatest strength gains, termed 'high responders', exhibited subtle but significant alterations in their gut bacteria.
- Specifically, high responders showed increases in bacteria such as Faecalibacterium and Roseburia hominis, which are known to produce butyrate, a beneficial short-chain fatty acid.
- The study, which is not yet peer-reviewed, highlights an association between exercise and gut microbiome changes but cannot definitively prove causation.
- Despite the complexities of the microbiome, the findings add to the growing evidence that lifestyle choices, including physical activity, influence the microscopic world within the human gut.