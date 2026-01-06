Why ditching your New Year’s diet isn’t a failure at all
- Ditching New Year's weight loss diets can be a healthy and sensible choice, as the relationship between weight and overall health is complex and not straightforward.
- The Body Mass Index (BMI) is an insufficient measure of health, as individuals with a high BMI can be metabolically fit, while those with a 'normal' BMI may still experience poor health.
- Societal pressure to conform to a 'thin ideal' contributes to significant psychological issues, including low self-esteem and a concerning rise in eating disorders among young people.
- Average body weight has naturally increased over time due to environmental factors such as readily available processed foods and more sedentary lifestyles, rather than solely individual willpower.
- Experts advocate for a cultural shift away from the 'thin ideal' through diverse body representation and leadership, promoting body acceptance and overall well-being over weight loss targets.